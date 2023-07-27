Deckers: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. — GOLETA, Calif. — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $55.3 million.
The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $675.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.4 million.
Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $21.75 to $22.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.98 billion.
