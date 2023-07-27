DexCom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $115.9 million.
The medical device company posted revenue of $871.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837 million.
DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.55 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXCM