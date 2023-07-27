Digital Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Austin, Texas, said it had funds from operations of $507.5 million, or $1.68 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.65 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $108 million, or 37 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Austin, Texas, posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Digital Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLR

Gift this article Gift Article