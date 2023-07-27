Digital Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.65 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $108 million, or 37 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Austin, Texas, posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
Digital Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share.
