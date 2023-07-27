Equity Residential: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Equity Residential (EQR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $138.4 million, or 37 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $717.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $715.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Equity Residential expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 95 cents to 99 cents.
The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.77 to $3.83 per share.
