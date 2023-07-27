Essex Property Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN MATEO, Calif. — SAN MATEO, Calif. — Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in San Mateo, California, said it had funds from operations of $250.5 million, or $3.77 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.73 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $99.6 million, or $1.55 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Mateo, California, posted revenue of $416 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $414.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Essex Property Trust expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $3.69 to $3.81.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $14.88 to $15.12 per share.

