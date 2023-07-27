Federal Signal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $40.3 million.
The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $442.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.1 million.
Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.46 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion.
