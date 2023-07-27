Federal Signal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $40.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $442.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.1 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.46 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion.

