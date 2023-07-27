Federated Hermes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $72.2 million.
The one of the nation’s largest managers of money market funds posted revenue of $433.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.7 million.
