First Business Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. — MADISON, Wis. — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.3 million.
The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.
