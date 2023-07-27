First Mid-Illinois: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. — MATTOON, Ill. — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.6 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $85.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.9 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.8 million.
