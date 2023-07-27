FMC Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain — NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.2 million in its second quarter. The Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The provider of equipment and services to energy companies posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

