Forrester Research: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.
The technology research company posted revenue of $135.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129 million.
Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $475 million to $485 million.
