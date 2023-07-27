Fortune Brands Innovations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. — DEERFIELD, Ill. — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $102.1 million.
The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.
Fortune Brands Innovations expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.90 per share.
