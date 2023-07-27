Fortune Brands Innovations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.