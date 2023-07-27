FTI Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $62.4 million.
The business advisory firm posted revenue of $864.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $821.9 million.
FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings to be $6.50 to $7.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.4 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCN