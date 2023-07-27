FTI Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $62.4 million. The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $864.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $821.9 million.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings to be $6.50 to $7.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCN

Gift this article Gift Article