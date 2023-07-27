Gaming and Leisure Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WYOMISSING, Pa. — WYOMISSING, Pa. — Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $250.4 million, or 92 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 91 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $155.6 million, or 59 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $356.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.5 million.

Gaming and Leisure Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.63 to $3.67 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLPI

Gift this article Gift Article