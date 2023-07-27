Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $178 million.
The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.
