The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
July 27, 2023 at 7:27 a.m. EDT

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $178 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG

Loading...