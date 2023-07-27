Heritage Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.4 million.
The holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.4 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51 million.
