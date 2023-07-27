Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $61.4 million.
The investment banking company posted revenue of $415.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.1 million.
