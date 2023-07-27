The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

July 27, 2023 at 5:35 p.m. EDT

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $61.4 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 89 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $415.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLI

