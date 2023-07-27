Hub Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $46.5 million. The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $5.80 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion.

