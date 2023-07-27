Hub Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $46.5 million.
The transportation management company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.
Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $5.80 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion.
