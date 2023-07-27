Huron Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24.7 million.
The consulting company posted revenue of $354.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $346.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.8 million.
Huron Consulting expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.34 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN