Integer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas — PLANO, Texas — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24 million.
The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $400 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.1 million.
Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.23 to $4.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion.
