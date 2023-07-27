KLA: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILPITAS, Calif. — MILPITAS, Calif. — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $684.7 million. The Milpitas, California-based company said it had net income of $4.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.40 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.82 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.39 billion, or $24.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.75 to $5.95. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $6.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.48 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.6 billion.

