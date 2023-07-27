Lazard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Lazard Ltd (LAZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $124 million in its second quarter.
The company posted revenue of $662.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $620 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $567.8 million.
