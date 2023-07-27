Lennox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas — RICHARDSON, Texas — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $217.2 million.
The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.
Lennox expects full-year earnings to be $15.50 to $16 per share.
