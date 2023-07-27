Lincoln Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $137.3 million.
The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.
