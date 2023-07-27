Lincoln Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.44 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.