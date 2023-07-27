LKQ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $281 million.
The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.45 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.42 billion.
LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share.
