Martin Marietta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $348.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $5.61. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $5.60 per share.