Martin Marietta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 27, 2023 at 7:38 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $348.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $5.61. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $5.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.83 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.73 billion to $6.86 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM

