Masco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. — LIVONIA, Mich. — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $263 million. The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.65 per share.

