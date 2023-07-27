Masco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. — LIVONIA, Mich. — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $263 million.
The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.
Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.65 per share.
