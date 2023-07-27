Mobileye: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM — JERUSALEM — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $28 million in its second quarter.
The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $454 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $452.6 million.
Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion.
