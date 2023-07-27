Mondelez: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $944 million.
The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $8.51 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.19 billion.
