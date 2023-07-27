Neogen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. — LANSING, Mich. — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.9 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $822.4 million.
Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $955 million to $985 million.
