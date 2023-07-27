New York Community Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $413 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851.6 million.
