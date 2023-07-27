Option Care: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $114.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPCH

Gift this article Gift Article