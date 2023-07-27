Option Care: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $114.4 million.
The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.
Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion.
