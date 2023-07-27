Perficient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $26.4 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $231.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 94 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $226 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Perficient expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.93 to $4.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $900 million to $916 million.

