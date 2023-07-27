Skechers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $152.8 million.
The shoe company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Skechers expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 75 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
Skechers expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.1 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKX