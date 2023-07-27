SPS Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.7 million.
The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $130.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 67 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $133.6 million to $134.4 million for the fiscal third quarter.
SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.69 to $2.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $528.5 million to $530 million.
