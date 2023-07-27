Stericycle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.5 million in its second quarter.
The medical waste management company posted revenue of $669.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $683.8 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRCL