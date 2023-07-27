The Shyft Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NOVI, Mich. — NOVI, Mich. — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The maker of chassis for Last Mile Delivery, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $225.1 million in the period.

The Shyft Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 33 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $850 million to $950 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHYF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHYF

Gift this article Gift Article