The Shyft Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. — NOVI, Mich. — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.7 million.
The maker of chassis for Last Mile Delivery, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $225.1 million in the period.
The Shyft Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 33 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $850 million to $950 million.
