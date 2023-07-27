Tractor Supply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $421.2 million. The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.83 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.91 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $10.20 to $10.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.8 billion to $14.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

