Tradeweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $89.1 million.
The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $310.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $310.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.7 million.
