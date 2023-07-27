Tree.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported a loss of $115,000 in its second quarter.
The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $182.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $170 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.
