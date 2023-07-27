Tri Pointe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.7 million.
The home builder posted revenue of $827 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $819.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH