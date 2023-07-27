TriMas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11 million. On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $233.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.9 million.

TriMas expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.95 per share.

