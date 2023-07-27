TriMas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11 million.
The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $233.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.9 million.
TriMas expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.95 per share.
