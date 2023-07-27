United Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $92.5 million.
The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $381.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $263.8 million, also topping Street forecasts.
