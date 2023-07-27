The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

United Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
July 27, 2023 at 8:03 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $92.5 million.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $381.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $263.8 million, also topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBSI

Loading...