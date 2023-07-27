West Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EXTON, Pa. — EXTON, Pa. — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $155.1 million. The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.11 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $753.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $752.6 million.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.65 to $7.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.97 billion to $3 billion.

