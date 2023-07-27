Wex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $95.3 million. On a per-share basis, the South Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of $2.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.63 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.51 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $621.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $620.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.65 to $3.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $629 million to $639 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.15 to $14.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.5 billion to $2.52 billion.

