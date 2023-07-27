Xcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $288 million.
The utility posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.
Xcel expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $3.40 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XEL