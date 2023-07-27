Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The European Central Bank duly delivered a 25 basis-point increase in its official deposit rate to 3.75% on Thursday, its ninth consecutive hike in a year-long rate-hiking cycle. Despite worrying signs of economic deterioration in the euro zone, the governing council is leaving the difficult decision on whether it’s done enough for its quarterly economic review on Sept. 14. By then, perhaps the economic data will have made the decision for it — prompting a pause.

ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized that the economic situation is deteriorating, and that there will be two inflation releases before its next meeting, which will also feature new forecasts for growth and inflation. Her comment about the central bank’s next policy decision sent as dovish a message as is possible:

We have an open mind as to what the decision will be in September and in subsequent meetings. We might hike, and we might hold. And what we decide in September is not definitive, it may vary from one meeting to another. If it is a pause, it will not necessarily be for an extended period of time.

Advertisement

The ECB is following in the footsteps of the Federal Reserve, which also chose to raise by a quarter-point on Wednesday to 5.5%. With Lagarde having signaled so clearly at the June meeting that a rate hike was nailed on for July, this wasn’t the time to skip. But there were sufficient changes in the wording of its statement — policy will be “set at” a sufficiently tight level rather than “brought to,” a change Lagarde said was “not just random or irrelevant” — to give room for a pause while not committing to a break. The absence of forward guidance leaves the ECB truly data-dependent.

Central banks are keeping the pressure on in the fight against too-high inflation, fearing a resurgence of consumer prices more than recessionary risks. The Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium next month may offer insights into how central banks expect to manage the segue from relentless tightening to a more careful balance of economic priorities.

Quarter-point hikes are neither here nor there after official rates have been increased by more than 400 basis points. What policymakers want to avoid is another false dawn, where money-market futures start pricing in a succession of rate cuts. Their aim is to sustain the higher-rates-for-longer plateau until there is definitive proof that inflation is vanquished.

Advertisement

This dilemma is far more acute for the ECB as the euro-zone economy is more fragile than that of the US, with the Fed this week upgrading its growth outlook to moderate from modest. Furthermore, even though there are promising signs of headline euro-zone CPI having peaked, the core measure excluding food and energy remains stubbornly elevated. But with evidence of a slowing economy mounting, the ECB’s margin for error is vanishingly slim.

Purchasing manager survey data for the bloc show the manufacturing sector is in serious decline in Germany and France. The German IFO business confidence survey was just another in a series of worse-than-expected data readings this week. Money supply data for the euro zone is turning down sharply. This is corroborated by another grim ECB bank lending survey this week which showed corporate loan demand weakening the most on record.

The ECB did deliver one surprise by deciding to no longer pay any interest on the minimum reserves that commercial banks have to leave at the central bank. This affects about €165 billion ($180 billion) of assets and will save the ECB more than €5 billion annually. In turn, it will reduce bank revenue by a similar amount. It’s a modest tightening measure and a further removal of the super-generous bank support mechanisms during the pandemic. It should improve the transmission of monetary policy and is designed to spur lending to the real economy. The governing council didn’t discuss further reduction of its balance sheet, which will be no doubt on the agenda at the September gathering.

Advertisement

There is plentiful evidence for the ECB to at least pause, if not to fully call time, on its rate-raising spree. The key to this will be improvement in core inflation. Having driven the deposit rate to 3.75%, a level last seen in 2000 at the early point of the euro’s existence, it is pretty hard to see the ECB going much higher given the dire economic backdrop unless inflation really disappoints. This is most probably the end of the ECB’s rate-hiking cycle, with emphasis shifting to keeping rates elevated for a longer period — and not a moment too soon.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• FOMZZZ... But an Inflation Spike Could Wake Us Yet: John Authers

• European Equity Bears Are Growling Again: Marcus Ashworth

• China’s Economic Malaise Makes the US Look Good: Daniel Moss

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Previously, he was chief markets strategist for Haitong Securities in London.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article