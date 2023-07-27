Ford delays EV production goals, sees less-than-expected demand for now

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ford Motor pushed back its production timeline for electric vehicles and said customer demand in the near term will be “a little slower than expected,” sounding a note of caution about one of the auto industry’s biggest bets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ford now expects a production rate of 600,000 EVs a year at some point in 2024, CEO Jim Farley said Thursday while discussing the company’s latest earnings report.. The company previously said it would reach that pace by the end of this year.

While EVs now generate 7 percent to 8 percent of new vehicle sales a month, Farley said, more than 30 percent of consumers say they are interested in buying one. But price is still an obstacle for some buyers, he said.

“There are plenty of customers,” Farley said. “The issue is the price they are willing to pay.”

Ford recently slashed the price of its battery-powered F-150 Lightning pickup truck, whose initial sales have been underwhelming by some measures. Ford sold just about 15,000 Lightnings last year, Deepwater Asset Management analyst Gene Munster estimated, far short of what it had been shooting for. The company originally had hoped to produce 150,000 Lightnings a year starting this fall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gift this article Gift Article