I’m a solo restaurant diner almost every day of the week. I was excited about eating at one of London’s best-rated spots — Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal. Friends who also usually dine alone have said wonderful things about the place. So, like many foodies, I was dismayed when I saw it targeted by headlines like “Solo diners charged double at Michelin-starred restaurant.” I’m privileged enough to be able to afford my eating lifestyle — but I’m also aware that certain restaurants don’t like singletons like me. A few don’t even bother to return emails when I ask if they can accommodate a one-top, the industry lingo for a solo slot. It’s a kind of discrimination that irritates me more than a hunger headache.

We are all solo diners, whether in duos or groups of 12. We each have to be pleased on our own. Many diners — even those who don’t eat out alone — probably cringed at the Dilling controversy: Could this happen to me?

Still, after parsing the stories and, yes, the swirling ire on social media, I sympathize with the restaurant. It was conscientiously outlining its policy around a phenomenon that several establishments have yet to figure out. Indeed, Alex Dilling says it welcomes solo guests and has consciously set aside one or two tables for them (the restaurant can accommodate 36 people total). If you book early enough to make the cut, you pay just for yourself (a multi-course tasting menu, plus any beverages). If not — and you insist on taking an available table set aside for two — the £330 ($423) double-minimum may kick in. “There were cases where we had bookings of many solo diners and a wait list of larger tables of 2-6 guests,” the restaurant’s chief executive officer, Victoria Sheppard, said in an email, “We have a responsibility to always be mindful of our obligations to our 20+ staff and London business overheads.”

That comes across as a disingenuous way of blaming solo eaters for an imperfect business plan. Such honesty, furthermore, makes us feel we are being treated as bothersome exceptions. Wouldn’t it have been more diplomatic (and better public relations) to have kept all that sausage-making private? The reservations desk could simply say, “Sorry, we can’t accommodate you on that date. Is there some other time that may suit you?”

Sheppard says a dramatic increase in solo diners required a rethink. That’s all welcome. Few other places have been so forthcoming. Unfortunately, it’s fed into the old feelings of disenfranchisement by epicureans like me.

When you walk alone into a restaurant where you’ve never been before, the immediate fear is of being excluded from an experience that you’re willing to pay for. It’s the kind of status anxiety the best restaurants know how to alleviate.

The issue is complicated, tied up with other forms of discrimination and mythology — that older lone diners may not be hip enough for a new spot; that women don’t tip well; that one-tops take too long and don’t spend enough on wine or the additional plate of cheese. The slights can be magnified by the race, class, dress or perceived otherness of the customer. Once, in a difficult-to-book restaurant in Spain, I was led upstairs and seated next to the bathroom in a shadowy part of the building.

I gravitate toward places where I can eat at the bar and choose whether to converse with the staff or a fellow bar fly or just read a newspaper or book. Lyle’s in Shoreditch always make me feel at home — whether at night with a tasting menu or at the à la carte lunch. (Dilling has a bar counter but does not serve food there.)

Some restaurants herd single diners into one vast communal table. That can work if the vibe is good, but if the common dining area is set in a kind of crowded Siberia, then the disappointment can be crushing — literally. Planque in Haggerston here in London has solved that problem by making the communal table the restaurant’s showpiece.

These innovations are important because there are more and more solo diners. It’s an economic puzzle that has yet to be fully explained: Is it because more high earners are living alone? Or have restaurants become so expensive that foodies would rather eat by themselves than spend time trying to find a friend who can afford to split the cost? Or are more people simply investing in the great pleasure and comfort of being catered to as individuals, appreciated for themselves?

Whatever the reason, gourmands are often the best proselytizers. Top US restaurants like David Chang’s Momofuku group and Eleven Madison Park fawn extravagantly over their solo regulars — including engraving cutlery with their names. Alex Dilling’s problem in large part arose because because followers of the namesake chef through the years were eager to experience his latest enterprise. These regulars are the most loyal of customers — and they don’t just eat alone; they will send along lots of their friends.

You may think I’m just me, but I am one small piece of the one big solo diner that is all of us out there. I’ll be everywhere. So don’t cross us.

