Entrepreneur, property investor, body builder. Now Matthew Moulding wants to be a media mogul, too. Moulding’s e-commerce business, THG Plc, agreed on Wednesday to buy City AM, the free newspaper distributed to workers in London’s financial district. But this is one deal that Moulding, the chief executive officer who built THG through a series of acquisitions, should leave on the shelf.

THG operates beauty websites including Look Fantastic and Cult Beauty, as well as a nutrition arm that sells protein shakes and snacks. It also owns a division called Ingenuity, which provides online services for other consumer groups, and this is where the company, formerly known as The Hut, sees synergies.

Ingenuity manages payments, warehouse operations, deliveries and influencer marketing. Owning City AM could offer Ingenuity’s clients access to a financially literate audience. The hope is that those readers, who tend to skew wealthier professionals, could become customers of the division in due course too.

Plus, City AM is known for its events. These could give THG further reach and work alongside the gatherings that Ingenuity, as well as its beauty and nutrition businesses already organize.

But dig a bit deeper, and all of this looks like a stretch. Why would consumer giants such as Nestle SA and Mondelez International Inc., clients of Ingenuity, need THG to reach the City? They are huge companies with their own investor-relations departments to do just that. And would picking up a freesheet in the morning really lead to an order to run a company website?

THG, which is now chaired by former ITV Plc CEO Charles Allen, also publishes nutrition and beauty-focused digital-magazine titles, with an overall monthly readership of 600,000 people. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Moulding said there would be synergies, and opportunities to generate content for its nutrition and beauty apps. But this is very different from producing a finance-focused daily newspaper.

So City AM looks like a distraction for THG, which is already grappling with enough challenges.

Shares in the company surged from their 500 pence-per-share listing price in September 2020 to reach almost 800 pence in January 2021. The stock has since slumped almost 90% to about 100 pence.

The company is trying to revive sales at its e-commerce units, after consumers returned to buying IRL as the pandemic online-shopping boom faded. It issued four profit warnings in the 12 months to January this year, as it also grappled with an increase in whey prices, a crucial ingredient in its protein products.

It’s seeking to stem its cash outflow, aiming to reach breakeven this year, and is also trying to prove to investors that it can make Ingenuity work amid shareholder skepticism about this division’s prospects. Investing in the newspaper, which has already been hit by the decline in workers traveling into the City of London each day, could jeopardize these goals.

The title was on the verge of appointing administrators this week with a view to a so-called pre-pack sale, Bloomberg News reported. The deal means that the nearly 18-year-old newspaper will “remain under UK ownership and give it the support of a partner with long-term aspirations and a strong balance sheet for growth,” City AM said in a post on its website on Wednesday. No financial details were disclosed.

Instead of bulking up with a newspaper, Moulding should be looking to streamline his existing empire.

The company said recently that it had sold THG OnDemand, a unit that develops other brands, to its management. It also offloaded ProBikeKit, which sells cycling clothing and accessories to Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group Plc. But it should go further, forensically examining each division and pruning anything that is peripheral.

And THG shouldn’t just pass on City AM for strategic and financial reasons. There is a broader concern that Moulding could use it as his personal mouthpiece.

He frequently uses LinkedIn to post critical comments about hedge funds, bank analysts and other commentators who don’t share his views on THG’s prospects. Earlier this year, he attacked “a select few” who “regularly build negative coverage against UK listed companies, including THG.” So there is a question mark over how the newspaper would cover Moulding’s company and competitors, as well as those financial institutions that have been critical of the company.

Moulding said neither he nor the board would be driving editorial content. “There’s a clear gap in the UK business media, one that supports and appreciates UK business, and is keen to see the UK improve our global competitiveness,” he added in the post on LinkedIn. “There will be just one rule for the future editorial direction of City AM: Where possible, be a cheerleader for both the UK and businesses alike, and don’t get dragged over to the dark side.”

Shares in THG fell as much as 3% in early trading on Wednesday, before recovering their losses.

Investors are clearly giving Moulding’s latest ambitions the benefit of the doubt — but that faith is misplaced. He should get his own empire in order before bringing on a new charge.

